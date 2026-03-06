People desperately seeking a change in Karnataka: BSY
People desperately seeking a change in Karnataka: BSY

March 6, 2026

After visiting Chamundi Hill, Yediyurappa seeks blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji

Mysore/Mysuru: Claiming that people in the State are dissatisfied with the present Congress Government and are seeking a change, veteran BJP leader and former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa (BSY) said he has undertaken a tour across the State to mobilise public opinion.

Speaking to reporters at Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru this morning, Yediyurappa alleged that the State Government had failed to meet the expectations of the people.

“There are no significant development works taking place in the State and people are yearning for a change. I urge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to present a pro-poor Budget,” he said.

The senior BJP leader also accused Congress leaders of attempting to create confusion among public regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Government over the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

“It is not right on the part of Congress and other Opposition leaders to create unnecessary confusion when the Prime Minister is handling the situation responsibly,” he said.

Seeks Seer’s blessings

Yediyurappa, who arrived in the city last night, stayed at a private hotel. He visited Chamundi Hill this morning and offered prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari at the Hill Temple.

Later, he visited Suttur Mutt at the foothill and sought the blessings of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji. After having breakfast at the Mutt, he left for Hunsur to attend a programme.

