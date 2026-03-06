Stadium plan in KSIC land may be shelved: Sources

March 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Following sustained protests by workers of the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Filature Factory at T. Narasipur, the proposed plan to construct a stadium within the factory premises is now likely to be dropped.

The agitation by factory employees was supported by environmental groups such as Parisarakkagi Naavu, along with Opposition political parties, farmers’ organisations, Kannada advocacy groups and several public figures.

Sources said that after MLC and CM Siddaramaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, along with officials, inspected the factory premises yesterday and held detailed discussions, they have almost concluded that constructing a stadium inside the factory campus may not be feasible.

However, no official announcement has been made so far. The KSIC Managing Director has reportedly been asked to submit a detailed report explaining why the stadium cannot be constructed within the factory premises. Once the report is submitted, an official decision to drop the stadium proposal is likely to be announced, sources added.