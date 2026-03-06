Stadium plan in KSIC land may be shelved: Sources
News

Stadium plan in KSIC land may be shelved: Sources

March 6, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Following sustained protests by workers of the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) Filature Factory at T. Narasipur, the proposed plan to construct a stadium within the factory premises is now likely to be dropped.

The agitation by factory employees was supported by environmental groups such as Parisarakkagi Naavu, along with Opposition political parties, farmers’ organisations, Kannada advocacy groups and several public figures.

Sources said that after MLC and CM Siddaramaiah’s son Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, along with officials, inspected the factory premises yesterday and held detailed discussions, they have almost concluded that constructing a stadium inside the factory campus may not be feasible.

However, no official announcement has been made so far. The KSIC Managing Director has reportedly been asked to submit a detailed report explaining why the stadium cannot be constructed within the factory premises. Once the report is submitted, an official decision to drop the stadium proposal is likely to be announced, sources added.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching