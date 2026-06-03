Brothers with Kodagu roots make their mark in American Ice Hockey

June 3, 2026

Mysuru, June 3 (KS) – Two brothers with family roots in Kodagu and Mysuru have made their mark in American Ice Hockey after earning selection to competitive teams of the Frisco Hockey Association, Texas, USA.

While 15-year-old Mayon Machaiah Merianda has been selected to the Frisco Varsity Team, his 13-year-old younger brother Krish Machaiah Merianda has secured a place in the Frisco Varsity Junior Team for the Summer 2026 season.

Mayon, a Grade 10 student at Independence High School, Frisco, earned promotion to the Varsity squad following his performances in previous seasons. Krish, who recently completed Grade 8 at Nelson Middle School, secured his place in the Junior Varsity team after consistent performances at the developmental level.

The brothers belong to the Meriyanda family of Kodagu, with their ancestral roots tracing back to the historic Meriyanda Ainmane. They are the sons of Srikanth Thimmayya, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SHIRO Technologies and Dr. Gangamma Chenenda, a Physician based in Dallas, Texas.

Their late grandfather Merianda K. Thimmayya, was an advocate, who had settled in Mysuru after moving from Kodagu several decades ago while their grandmother Sharada Thimmayya, continues to reside in Mysuru. Despite growing up in the United States, Mayon and Krish maintain close ties with Karnataka through regular visits to Mysuru and Kodagu.

Their success stands as an inspiring example of how young people with roots in Kodagu and Mysuru are making their presence felt in diverse fields and sporting arenas across the world.