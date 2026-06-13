Events Tomorrow

Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre and Spoorthi, the ladies wing of BAI Mysore

June 13, 2026

The World Environment Month celebrations, Cyclothon-2026 (Ride for your planet – Ride for your health – Ride for your future), flag off by BAI Chairman K.R. Prabhakar Rao, World Environment Month Chairman C.D. Krishna and Hon. Secretary S. Vasudevan, Spoorthi President Shanthi Bharadwaj and Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT) Managing Trustee N. Subramanya, Cyclopedia, 5.50 am [Mob: 97312-07111]; ‘On-the-spot Drawing/ Painting Competition’ for children, registration, 9 am to 10 am; Competition, 10 am to 12 noon; Prize distribution, MBCT building, No. 34/D, Akkamahadevi Road, 2nd Stage, Industrial Suburb, Vishweshwaranagar, 12 noon to 1 pm. [Mob: 90360-19604 or 99808-12836

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

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