Builders’ Association of India (BAI), Mysore Centre and Spoorthi, the ladies wing of BAI Mysore

The World Environment Month celebrations, Cyclothon-2026 (Ride for your planet – Ride for your health – Ride for your future), flag off by BAI Chairman K.R. Prabhakar Rao, World Environment Month Chairman C.D. Krishna and Hon. Secretary S. Vasudevan, Spoorthi President Shanthi Bharadwaj and Mysore Builders’ Charitable Trust (MBCT) Managing Trustee N. Subramanya, Cyclopedia, 5.50 am [Mob: 97312-07111]; ‘On-the-spot Drawing/ Painting Competition’ for children, registration, 9 am to 10 am; Competition, 10 am to 12 noon; Prize distribution, MBCT building, No. 34/D, Akkamahadevi Road, 2nd Stage, Industrial Suburb, Vishweshwaranagar, 12 noon to 1 pm. [Mob: 90360-19604 or 99808-12836
Recent Comments