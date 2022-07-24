Building inside Jayanagar Park: PIL to be filed in High Court

July 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) will be filed in the Karnataka High Court to force the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) against the construction activity at Jayanagar Park.

The MCC is constructing a building inside the small park on 2nd Main Road in Jayanagar, in complete violation of Karnataka Parks, Play Field and Open Spaces (Preservation and Regulation) Act, 1985.

It may be recalled here that Star of Mysore published a report on July 17 under the title ‘Lung space shrinks: Residents object to construction at Jayanagar Park’. As per the Act, no construction can be allowed in a park which is less than 2.5 hectares.

Founder President of Mysore Grahakara Parishat Bhamy V. Shenoy told SOM that the High Court has made it clear in its couple of judgements that civic bodies cannot violate the rules.

“Despite this, the MCC is blatantly violating norms. In fact, the MCC claims that a section of the public had sought amenities and hence a senior citizens’ centre was being constructed inside the park. A senior citizens’ centre is a public utility. Does it mean that the MCC will construct any other utility inside the park like a swimming pool just because the people request it,” he wondered.

Moreover, the MCC has claimed that 5 percent of a park area could be used for civil works as per the law and the ongoing construction fell within that limit. “The officers are not even aware of the law. The law clearly states that no construction can be allowed if the area of the park was less than 5 acres and the Jayanagar Park is less than that,” Shenoy added.

Even if the park was more than 5 acres, as per law, a building for guards’ quarters can be constructed or a space can be created to store park maintenance equipment. In the case of Jayanagar Park, the construction occupies 30 percent of the park. Ensuring that no construction comes up inside any park is one of the obligatory functions of the MCC.

“But here, the MCC is the biggest violator. We will file the PIL to restrain the MCC from violating the law. In fact, the PIL will take examples of Jayanagar Park and the park that is being vandalised by the MCC through many constructions at K.C. Layout,” he said.