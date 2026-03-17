Burning problem
News

Burning problem

March 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Burning of dry wastes still continues at Netaji Nagar, located amidst Alanahalli Layout, Giridarshini Layout and Nandini Layout on Mysuru-T. Narasipur Road in city, where the residents are already suffering from roads riddled with potholes and manholes overflowing, forcing the residents to live amidst unhygienic conditions.

A stretch of road that connects Netaji Nagar with Lalithadripura greets the people with mounds of waste dumped on the road side, which are set on fire. The residents rued over how their multiple representations from Netaji Nagar Residents Welfare Association regarding road development and UGD repair works, to elected representatives and officials concerned have gone unheard.

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