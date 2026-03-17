MP inaugurates tea shop

March 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurated the tea shop he had sponsored at Hinkal on Hunsur Road here yesterday.

Yaduveer had funded the tea shop run by Hinkal Raju, who was engaged in social service locally. Raju had sought the help of Yaduveer for his livelihood, following which the MP funded the tea shop.

After inauguration, Yaduveer had tea at the shop and wished Hinkal Raju all success.

Later, the MP interacted with locals and had firsthand information about their problems and grievances.

City BJP President L. Nagendra, party leader B.M. Raghu and other local leaders were present.