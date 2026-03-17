Ugadi Sangeethotsava  at Mysore Palace from Mar. 19

March 17, 2026

Final check before illumination…

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of Ugadi celebrations, Mysore Palace Board will be organising a three-day Ugadi Sangeethotsava at the Palace premises from Mar. 19 to 21. The event will be inaugurated by District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa on Mar. 19 at 7.30 pm.

MPs Yaduveer Wadiyar and Sunil Bose will be the chief guests. Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa will preside. Mysuru DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya and others will be present. The music programme will be held from 5 pm to 10 pm on all three days.

Mar. 19

4.30 pm to 5.30 pm: Saxophone recital by Vid. M.T. Ravikumar and Troupe; 5.35 pm to 6 pm: Panchanga Shravana by Dr. Sridhara Murthy; 6.15 pm to 7.15 pm: Karnatak classical vocal recital by Vid. S. Raghunandan and Troupe; 7.15 pm to 7.25 pm: State Anthem and Mysore Kingdom Anthem ‘Kayo Srigowri Karunalahari’ by R. Chandana and Troupe; 7.25 pm to 7.45 pm: Inauguration of cultural programmes; 7.45 pm to 9.30 pm: ‘Geeta Utsava’ by singers Rashmi Chikkamagaluru, Ajay Warriar and Troupe.

Mar. 20

5 pm to 5.30 pm: Classical music concert by Vidu. Vipanchi Raghuram, Vidu. Mahathi Raghuram and Troupe; 5.40 pm to 6.10 pm: Bharatanatyam by Vidu. Sunitha Nandakumar; 6.20 pm to 7.15 pm: Karnatak music concert by Vidu. Sridevi Bhandarkar, S. Aditya and Troupe; 7.20 pm to 8.20 pm: Janapada Ugadi Utsava by Sangeetha and Troupe; 8.30 pm to 10 pm: ‘Bhava Ugadi’ musical programme by Music Director Nagesh Kandegala, singers Anuradha Bhat, Sriharsha and Supriya Raghunandan.

Mar. 21

5 pm to 5.45 pm: Dance ballet ‘Sarvam Shivamayam’ by Vidu. Chandini Manoj and Troupe; 6 pm to 6.45 pm: Santoor recital by Vid. M. Thayaraju and Troupe; 7 pm to 8 pm: Karnatak music by Prof. Dr. C.A. Sridhara, Vidu. C.S. Kalyani and Vid. C.S. Keshavachandra; 8.15 pm to 10 pm: ‘Sangeetha Gaanamrutha’ by Zee Kannada Reality Show singers and members of Sangeetha Kala Group.

Sound & Light Show temporarily cancelled

As preparations are underway for Ugadi Sangeethotsava, the Mysore Palace Board has temporarily cancelled the Sound and Light Show (7 pm to 8 pm) at Palace from Mar. 16 to 22.