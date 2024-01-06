US Consul General visits Mysore Palace

Mysore/Mysuru: Christopher W. Hodges, Consul General of United States of America, visited the Mysore Palace on Thursday.
He was warmly welcomed by Deputy Director of Palace Board T.S. Subramanya, who felicitated him with a Mysore Peta, shawl and sandalwood garland. The Consul General and his team, who went around the Palace seeing the Golden Howdah, Kalyana Mantap, rare paintings, Durbar Halls, Silver Doors, praised the beauty of the Palace and appreciated the maintenance of Palace Gardens. In the Visitor’s Book he wrote: “Enjoyed this informative tour of a truly magical place! Thanks to the team and can’t wait to return.”
