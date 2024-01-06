‘Mojini’ software modified, land record prices slashed

January 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government has taken proactive steps to streamline the digitisation process of land records, addressing various technical challenges. As a further benefit to landowners, the Government has reduced the application fees and continued the sketch fee as part of the ‘Swawalambi’ scheme.

To enhance the ‘Mojini online’ services and alleviate the concerns of landowners, the Government has made significant improvements. Previously, the Revenue Department imposed fees for the entire area, irrespective of the actual rightful area. To address this issue, the Government has decided to rectify the fee structure, ensuring a fair and accurate representation.

The ‘Mojini’ software plays a crucial role in ensuring transparency, automation and a FIFO (First In, First Out) basis for the issuance of permutation sketches.

The revised fee structure for ‘Mojini’ online services became effective on Jan. 1, 2024. However, it is important to note that the new fee structure will not apply to applications already in progress. Under the updated fee schedule, the maximum fee for the 11e pre-alienation map and ‘tatkal podi’ for urban land areas has been reduced from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1,000 and for rural areas from Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 400.

Likewise, the ‘haddubastu’ service fee for urban land has been reduced from a maximum of Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 300, and for rural areas from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 300. Additionally, the fee for the 11e pre-alienation map and ‘tatkal podi’ for up to 2 acres in urban areas has been reduced to Rs. 1,500 from Rs. 2,500 and for rural areas from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 400.

To accommodate the revised fee structure, the Revenue Department has modified the ‘Mojini’ software accordingly. These changes signify the Government’s commitment to simplifying processes and promoting fairness in land-related transactions.