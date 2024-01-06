Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji’s statue at Gun House Circle: Samiti takes out jatha
January 6, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Objecting to the ongoing works on installation of statue of previous pontiff of Suttur Mutt Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji at Shivarathri Rajendra Circle (Gun House Circle) here, representatives of some organisations, predominantly from Urs community, took out a jatha under the banner of newly formed Kanoonu Baahira Prathime Teravu Horata Samiti – Sarvajanangada Praathinidhika Samiti (Committee to Fight for The Removal of Illegal Statue) in the city this morning.

The jatha began from the main entrance of Dasara Exhibition Grounds on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road (B.N. Road) as the Police authorities denied permission to start jatha from Gun House Circle.

Culminating at the new District Office (DC Office) Complex in Siddarthanagar, the Samiti submitted a memorandum to the DC.

Prior to the launch of the jatha, HMT Lingaraje Urs, President of Ursu Mandali Sangha, who is also the Convener of the Samiti, spoke.

