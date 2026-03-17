City Police intensify ‘Vimukthi’ campaign: 5.3 kg ganja worth Rs. 8.65 lakh seized
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City Police intensify ‘Vimukthi’ campaign: 5.3 kg ganja worth Rs. 8.65 lakh seized

March 17, 2026

City Crime Branch sleuths arrest four accused, seize car

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing its ‘Vimukthi’ campaign for a drug-free Mysuru city, the City Crime Branch (CCB) Police have arrested four persons and seized 5.32 kg of ganja worth Rs. 8.65 lakh, along with a car.

Acting on specific information and under the guidance of senior officers, CCB personnel intercepted a Swift car (KA-51-MB-9556) during a vehicle check and found it transporting ganja meant for sale and distribution.

The accused, Amjad Pasha, Jiya Khan, Mohammed Saqlain and Syed Baig, were taken into custody. The contraband and the vehicle were seized and a case has been registered at Udayagiri Police Station.

The operation was led under the guidance of City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj.

The team was led by ACP Mohammed Sharif Rawther and Inspector Shabbir Hussain, along with Sub-Inspectors K. Lepaksha, R. Jyotsnaraj, Revanasiddappa and Anil, supported by other staff members Sameer, Rajasab, Chethan, Adam, Madhukumar, Kiran Rathod, Santhosh Pawar, Yashwanth, Devaraju, N.G. Mamatha, Siddaraju, and Suresh.

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