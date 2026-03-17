MUDA 50:50 site allotment scam: Court grants default bail to former Commissioner

March 17, 2026

Lokayukta Police fail to file charge sheet against G.T. Dinesh Kumar even after mandatory 90 days

Mysore/Mysuru: The Special Court for Elected Representatives in Bengaluru has granted bail to G.T. Dinesh Kumar, former Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), now rebranded as Mysuru Development Authority (MDA).

The bail comes as a major relief to the beleaguered officer, one of the prime accused in the multi-crore illegal site allotment case under the 50:50 ratio.

The relief came yesterday after Lokayukta Police failed to file a charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period following his arrest. As per law, an accused is entitled to ‘default bail’ if the charge sheet is not filed within the stipulated time. Acting on Dinesh Kumar’s plea, the Court allowed the application.

Judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat granted bail with conditions. Dinesh Kumar has been directed to furnish a bond of Rs. 1 lakh along with a surety for the same amount.

He has also been barred from leaving the country without prior permission of the Court and has been instructed to cooperate with the investigation and not tamper with evidence.

The MUDA case, involving alleged illegal allotment of high-value sites to influential persons and middlemen, had sparked a political controversy in the State. Opposition parties had accused the Government of irregularities during Dinesh Kumar’s tenure as Commissioner.

Meanwhile, the delay in filing charge sheet by Lokayukta Police has drawn public criticism, with questions raised about the State probe agency’s handling of the investigation. Dinesh Kumar, who has secured bail, is expected to be released from jail soon.