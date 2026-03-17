SSLC exams from tomorrow

March 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: With the SSLC exam 2025-26 of Karnataka State Board scheduled to commence from tomorrow, the Department of School Education and Literacy (formerly Department of Public Instruction) has made all arrangements at 136 exam centres across Mysuru district, including 43 in city.

As many as 39,349 students, including 36,030 regular, 2,458 regular repeaters (RR), 728 private and 133 private repeater (PR) students are appearing.

While Mysuru city will have 43 centres, the rest 93 are spread across the district, including 13 each in H.D. Kote, Periyapatna and T. Narasipur taluks, 15 in Hunsur, 11 in K.R. Nagar, 19 in Nanjangud and the rest in rural parts of Mysuru taluk.

The SSLC exam will begin with first language paper (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit) tomorrow (Mar.18) and will conclude with Social Science paper on Apr.2. The exam will be held from 10 am to 1.15 pm.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, DDPI Uday Kumar said elaborate security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the exams.

“The question papers have been kept in the District Treasury under safe custody. They will be dispatched in time to all the exam centres in the district via 54 designated routes under tight Police security. All the Exam Halls of the district have been installed with CCTV cameras and Webcasting will be done from the facility set up at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Mysuru for continuous monitoring of all centres. The exam staff have been directed to ensure civic amenities such as drinking water and toilets.”

“Each exam hall will have 20-24 examinee students. More than 3,000 staff have been deputed for exam duty, who include 136 Chief Superintendents, 24 Deputy Chief Superintendents, 54 route officers, 136 question paper custodians, 136 resident Vigilance Squads, 18 touring Vigilance Squads and 136 other Mobile Squads. The exam centres will be opened for students at 9 am and the exam will formally begin at 10 am,” he said adding that necessary measures are in place for meeting any health emergencies and to check any lapses.

Uday Kumar further said that all the exam staff underwent a formal training session today.

Prohibitory orders

To ensure smooth conduct of the exam, City Police have clamped prohibitory orders in 200 mtr. radius around all the 43 centres in city on all dates of the exam. Barring students and staff, no other unauthorised persons will be allowed entry to centres.