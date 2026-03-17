Drive against illegal advt. boards on footpaths begins in city

March 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), which is leaving no stone unturned to maintain the Clean City image, has set its eyes on illegal flex boards, advertisement boards and other customer-centric boards put up on footpaths marring the beauty of the city and leaving the pedestrians high and dry, on the flip side.

Yesterday, several such illegal advertisement boards were removed from the footpaths of commercial establishments like mobile phone shops, hotels, clinics and hospitals in MCC Zone-3 jurisdiction, with the help of earth moving vehicle.

This initiative is mainly aimed at enabling free pedestrian movement. Apart from removing such boards, including the poles, the roofing sheets of the shops protruding towards the footpath, were also removed, followed by cages housing chickens, put up in front of meat stalls.

According to MCC Zone-3 officials, the drive will be held in a perpetual manner, as it has received wide appreciation from general public.

MCC Zone-3 Development Officer (DO) M. Sandeep told Star of Mysore that barring those authorised roadside vendors, who had been issued ID cards and certificates, the remaining vendors, who are considered as unauthorised will be removed.

“MCC has received applications for the renewal of trade license from roadside vendors, who had obtained ID card and certificate way back in the year 2018,” added Sandeep.

The MCC Commissioner has instructed to remove illegal advertisement boards put up occupying footpaths, in a fast pace. Accordingly the drive has begun from Zone-3 area, which will be extended to all the Zones limits, he said.

While the commercial establishments are permitted to display advertisement boards in their place of business, it is the prerogative of the MCC to decide on permitting such boards in Government-owned places, he said adding that the ongoing drive will continue, at least for half-a-day daily.