LPG shortage: Street food vendors cut menus, many shut shop

March 17, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The acute shortage of commercial LPG cylinders and the sharp rise in prices have disrupted businesses across the State, severely affecting street food stalls and small hotels in Mysuru.

Several street vendors have shut shop due to the non-availability of gas, while others continue to operate out of compulsion, offering limited menus to regular customers.

Eateries that rely on deep-frying or long cooking hours have been particularly hit, with many temporarily closing operations.

Cylinders that were earlier available at fixed rates are now being sold in the black market at nearly double the price, impacting the daily earnings of small traders and their workers.

At Siddarthanagar’s Lalitha Mahal Food Street, one of the city’s busiest food hubs, many carts have shut down. Most outlets are now open only in the evenings with reduced menus to manage costs. Several vendors have switched to using 8.5 kg domestic cylinders to prepare fast food.

Mahesh, owner of RMK Gobi Corner, said, “We had to close for three days. Now we are using domestic cylinders just to clear stock. From tomorrow, we will shut down again. Almost everyone here is relying on small or household cylinders. If proper supply does not resume, it will badly affect not just us but also workers who depend on daily wages.”

Madhu, who runs a roti curry food cart, said that vendors have been forced to adopt alternatives. “We usually cook on gas stoves, but since the shortage began, we have switched entirely to coal stoves. Commercial cylinders are available in the black market, but at double the price. The Government claims there is no shortage, yet agencies ask us to wait 25 days. If we pay extra, we get one immediately,” he said.

A commercial cylinder, which normally costs around Rs. 1,800, is now being sold for nearly Rs. 2,800 in the black market. Vendors have urged authorities to crack down on the illegal trade.

Despite rising costs, most street vendors have not increased food prices. “If we pass on the burden to customers, they will stop coming altogether,” said Ningaraju, a pani puri vendor.

Some vendors have travelled to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to procure coal stoves as an alternative. However, they say the smoke and soot from these stoves cause discomfort to customers.

Resident Meghana expressed concern over the situation. “We regularly visit the food street for snacks, but now many stalls are closed or serving fewer items. Prices have not increased, but for those who depend on this business, the situation is very difficult,” she said.