BVB students donate Rs. 3.25 lakh for their teacher’s surgery

January 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a noble gesture, the students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Vijayanagar, Mysuru, have donated Rs. 3,25,000 to BVB Art teacher Mallika Darshan, who has undergone kidney and pancreas surgeries at a private hospital in city recently, according to a press release from BVB. 

The press note further said that the teachers and staff of BVB also contributed their one day’s salary towards this noble cause.

The patient is now slowly recovering after being discharged from the hospital. The donor of kidneys and pancreas was a 19-year-old boy from Malavalli, who died in an accident.

Searching