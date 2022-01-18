MLA launches Sanghatana Maasa

January 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The month-long Sanghatana Maasa organised across K.R. Assembly segment under the leadership of MLA S.A. Ramdas began here yesterday.

The initiative is aimed at reaching out the State and Central Government schemes, programmes, projects, etc., to every household in K.R. segment, through distribution of pamphlets and other means.

Ramdas said the programme aims to take BJP’s organisation to grassroot level and develop leadership qualities among party cadres.

Pointing out that the month-long event will involve members of the public, he said that each member of the Page Committee will visit households across K.R. segment which has 19 MCC Wards. The Page Committees, formed based on electoral rolls, will take active part in the party’s organisational set-up, he said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning over 18 lakh houses under various Government schemes, Ramdas said he would appeal the Housing Minister to step up construction of houses in K.R. Assembly segment. The Sanghatana Maasa will conclude on Feb. 16.

Ramdas held a preparatory meeting at the party office in Vidyaranyapuram on Sunday to discuss strategies to make K.R. Assembly a model one in terms of organisational set up.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Corporators Shivakumar, Chayadevi, B.V. Manjunath, Shantamma Vadivelu, Sowmya Umesh, Champaka, Geethashri, M.V. Ramprasad and Dr. Roopa, K.R. BJP leaders M. Vadivelu, M.R. Balakrishna, Devarajegowda, Santosh, Shambu, Nagendra Kumar, Noor Fathima, Vidya Urs and others were present.