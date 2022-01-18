MCC to discuss piped gas project on Jan. 27
News

MCC to discuss piped gas project on Jan. 27

January 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The ambitious project of procuring cooking gas through pipeline at home through Piped Natural Gas (PNG) that has already begun and at a time when works are on to lay pipelines and metres to houses in Hebbal, several Corporators objected to the way the project is being implemented.

A Central Government initiative and a pet project of MP Pratap Simha, it is being implemented and the first phase aims to cover 40,000 houses. As the MCC had to approve the project implementation, the MP had urged the MCC Council to introduce the topic as an additional issue in the agenda.

Simha said that as it is a people-friendly project that will lead to energy conservation, fuel efficiency and also enable cost savings, speedy approvals are needed. He said that as he had to attend the Parliamentary sessions from Jan. 31, he requested the Council to discuss the issue at its meeting held yesterday.

This was opposed by a section of Corporators led by former Mayors Arif Hussain and Ayub Khan and Works Committee Chairman Sathyaraj, who argued that as the regular agenda has not been fully discussed there is no way that topics in the additional agenda are taken up for debate. They suggested paucity of time. 

Opposing the opposition, the MP said that the project has seen the light in many cities and Mysureans will be greatly benefited with the project. He said that the project will be further delayed if the MCC does not clear it and already works are in full swing.

READ ALSO  MCC plans Solid Waste Management in a year

Ruckus prevailed in the meeting when the BJP Corporators stood up to support Simha and the others objected to the move. A couple of Congress Corporators staged a boycott. Many JD(S) members too had left by then. As there was no quorum, the discussion on the gas pipeline was postponed to Jan. 27. 

Ashwini Ananthu Leader of Opposition

The MCC had not elected its Leader of Opposition till now and now that the term of the Mayor Sunanda Palanetra is coming to an end, Corporator Ashwini Ananthu has been elected as the Leader of the Opposition.

Due to a series of political developments and the rivalry between alliance partners, Sunanda of the BJP was elected as a Mayor. The post of the Leader of the Opposition was kept vacant due to many political compulsions and as several Corporators competed to occupy the posts of many standing committees.

Following pressure from a section of Corporators and MP Pratap Simha, the Mayor announced yesterday that Ashwini Ananthu of the JD(S) would be the Leader of the Opposition. This led to heated arguments between the Corporators loyal to their respective parties.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching