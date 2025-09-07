Events Today

C.A.U.S.E (Cooperation of the Arts for the Upliftment of Society and the Environment) Foundation

September 7, 2025


Musical comedy programme ‘We Will Rock You’ featuring 20 hit songs by British Rock Band ‘Queen,’ – performed by artistes Rahael Thomas, Samiksha Chawla, Deepa Jacob, Kieren Alvares Lynn, Arvind Kasthuri, Aakarsh Paul, Trisha Purohit, Shyju Varkey and Prem Koshy; they will be accompanied by a live band directed by Aashish Paul and assisted by R. Sabharisha, dances are choreographed and directed by Elexer Fernandes, Kieren and Keira Alvares, Jaganmohan Palace auditorium,
6 pm.
[For tickets, contact Mob: 99806-11447 or 86607- 67018]

