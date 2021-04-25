C. Gurupada Devaru (82), retired SJCE Professor and a resident of J.P. Nagar, passed away yesterday in city.
He leaves behind his wife, three sons and a host of relatives and friends. Last rites were performed at Mukthidhama in Vijayanagar 4th Stage yesterday, according to family sources.
In today’s obituary, I suddenly saw one of my lecturers Sri.C.Gurupada Devaru, Who was an Asst.Professor at that time and was taking us numerous mechanical subjects including “Turbo Machines”. It was a tough subject, still he helped us understand to the maximum. He also handled project work for final year assignment. He gave us free hand to come up with our project and fulfilment of the same to the best of our ability. His biggest strength was his friendly nature with his younger students like us. I take pride in paying my last respects to Sri.C.Gurupada Devaru, through my SOM.