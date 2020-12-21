C.M. Ibrahim likely to join JD(S) after Jan.15?
December 21, 2020

Bengaluru: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader C.M. Ibrahim, who is said to be disappointed with the party for sidelining him, is likely to quit  Congress and join the JD(S) after Jan.15.

According to sources, Ibrahim is said to be unhappy with Congress for neglecting him for long and is seriously mulling quitting the party at an appropriate time.

Earlier this month, JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy are said to have called on Ibrahim at his residence in the State capital on separate days and held talks with him, during which the two are learnt to have invited him to JD(S).

Following the talks, Ibrahim is said to be determined to quit the Congress, despite persuasion by KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar from doing so, and join the JD(S) at an appropriate time, probably after Jan.15, the sources added.

