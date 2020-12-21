MCC to set up three disabled child day care centres

December 21, 2020

Ten personalities honoured with Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Award to mark International Day of Disabled Persons

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Additional Commissioner N.M. Shashikumar said that the MCC is planning to set up three disabled child day care centres in the city in the coming days.

He was speaking after inaugurating the International Day of Disabled Persons programme organised by Mysuru Unit of Karnataka State Federation of Persons with Disabilities, in association with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and Abhyudaya Seva Samsthe at Parents Association of Deaf Children premises in Bogadi Second Stage here this morning.

Pointing out that the three centres are proposed to come up at the Government School near Jayanagar Railway bridge, Government Deaf and Dumb School at Tilaknagar and Government School near Fountain Circle, Shashikumar highlighted the schemes launched by Government and the MCC for the welfare of the disabled.

Declaring that the MCC has proposed to distribute Rs.5,000 per month as care allowance for the parents of disabled children, he said that the proposal is at a formulation stage with the modalities being worked out for the introduction of the scheme.

Noting that the MCC has launched a survey of disabled children and persons with disabilities living in city limits, he said that the civic body will evolve more plans upon receiving statistical inputs from the survey. The MCC has reserved five percent of its revenues for the welfare of the disabled, he added.

Senior Civil Judge and DLSA Member-Secretary B.P. Devamane, who presided, said that the Authority will extend all forms of legal aid to persons with disabilities free of cost.

Observing that the MCC and other Government agencies must ensure that all their schemes and initiatives meant for the disabled reached the targeted beneficiaries, he said that disabled persons who are deprived of their rightful benefits and entitlements, can contact the DLSA for getting their problems addressed.

Ten personalities who have been working for the cause of disabled persons — M. Ramadevi, Notary; Suresh, Hotel owner; Ganesh Bhat, musician; Ganesh, Paralympic athlete; Ebenezer, Physically challenged advocate; Ramesh Shetty, literary activist; Ravichandra, Social worker; Gururaj, Social worker; Tanveer, Organiser working for the disabled and Chowdaiah, Paralympic sportsperson who is self-employed — were conferred Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar State award on the occasion.

Federation President Mahesh Gowda, Secretary Madesh Chandra, Hon. President Ramachandra, Corporator Nirmala Harish, PADC Secretary Dinakar Shetty, Abhyudaya Seva Samsthe President M. Prabhuswamy, Vice-President Asgar Pasha, Joint Secretary M. Kiran Kumar, District Disabled Welfare office staff Ravikumar, Arjun and others were present.