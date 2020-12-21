JD(S) to merge with BJP soon?
December 21, 2020

Bengaluru:  With former Chief Minister and  JD(S) stalwart H.D. Kumaraswamy reportedly getting closer to the BJP, rumours are doing the rounds in the State capital that the merger of JD(S) with the ruling BJP may happen anytime from now. However, both the BJP and JD(S) have dismissed  talks of merger saying that it is just a speculation.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Aravind Limbavali, speaking to reporters in the State capital on Sunday, said that political polarisation is going to take place in the State soon, with a major party of the State likely to merge with BJP. However, he cannot disclose the nature of polarisation right now, he said.

Slamming  Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah for saying that JD(S) is the ‘B’ team of BJP, Limbavali wondered why the Congress chose to join hands with JD(S) after the 2018 Assembly polls for forming a coalition Government.

Replying to a question on why the Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill was not tabled during the winter session of the State Legislature held earlier this month, he said that the BJP has no majority in the Legislative Council.

BSY and HDK scotch rumours

Meantime, Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa and his predecessor H.D. Kumaraswamy on Sunday spiked reports of any possibility of a merger of the two parties. In a statement issued on Sunday, Yediyurappa said there was no question of admitting JD(S) legislators into the BJP or making attempts for the merger of the two parties.The understanding with the JD(S) was limited to a one-off event to dislodge Legislative Council Chairman Pratapchandra Shetty of the Congress, he added.

Kumaraswamy, on his part, sent out a series of tweets on Sunday scotching rumours of his party’s merger with the BJP. Maintaining that the JD(S) is a party of Kannadigas  with self-esteem, he said the party will never think of a political  merger.  Asserting that there was no question of a merger, he said that at the most, the JD(S) will extend issue based support to the BJP.

PM  Narendra  Modi wishing Kumaraswamy on his birthday on Dec.16 was read by many observers that the two parties were closing the gaps between them. 

Senior JD(S) leader and multiple-time MLC Basavaraj Horatti, who is aspiring to become the Legislative Council Chairman by ousting Pratapchandra Shetty, too had recently said that the BJP and JD(S) are natural allies, which statement  had  also lent credence for a likely merger.

