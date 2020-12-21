India may get first Covid-19 jab in January, says Dr. Harsh Vardhan

December 21, 2020

Health workers, frontline workers like Police, military and sanitation staff to get vaccines first

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan this morning said that the Centre has prioritised 30 crore people for a vaccine against COVID-19.

“I personally feel may be in January in any stage or any week, there can be a time when we can be in a position to give first vaccine shot to the people of India,” Dr. Harsh Vardhan said.

Speaking to news agencies, he said, “After consultation with experts, we have prioritised 30 crore people for COVID vaccine. It includes health workers, frontline workers like Police, military and sanitation staff, people above 50 years and those who are below 50 years but are suffering from certain diseases.”

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), headed by NITI Aayog Member Dr. V.K. Paul, has recommended that 10 million healthcare staff, 20 million frontline workers and 270 million people over the age of 50 or with co-morbidities be given the vaccines on priority once it becomes available.

The Minister said that the vaccines that have applied for emergency use authorisation are being analysed by the drug regulator. “India is not less than any country when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine and research. Our priority has been the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. We do not want any compromise on that. Our regulators are analysing them with seriousness,” he said.

On voluntary Covid-19 vaccination, the Health Minister said that the Government’s effort is that everyone on the priority list takes the vaccine. “We will address the issue of vaccine hesitancy. But if anyone decides not to take it, we can’t force them,” Dr. Harsh Vardhan said.