Suspected alternative sites racket: MUDA Chairman inspects allotted sites of alternative site seekers

December 21, 2020

Mysuru: With applications seeking alternative sites piling up, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev on Friday went on an inspection spree in different localities of the city for a physical inspection of MUDA allotted sites in order to get a first hand information on the veracity of claims made by several site allottees who have sought alternative sites in other developed localities on one ground or the other, such as encroachment of allotted site, drainage running closeby, highly uneven land, rocky land, inaccessibility to roads etc.

Rajeev’s inspection, which was held at Srirampura, Sathagalli, Bannimantap, Dattagalli and other surrounding localities on Friday, comes days after he had undertaken a similar inspection in other localities earlier this week.

His inspection assumes significance in the wake of allegations that a real estate racket is behind most of the applications through which alternative sites in fully developed localities are sought by MUDA site allottees under various pretexts such as the ones mentioned above, with an ulterior motive of making huge profits by selling them (alternative sites) at huge prices.

Rajeev, who got suspicious about the growing number of applications seeking alternative sites and about the issue of alternative sites, along with other issues such as allotment of bit of land and change of land use topping the agenda at MUDA Council Meetings, decided to personally undertake inspection of MUDA allotted sites to verify the veracity of claims made by applicants who sought alternative sites citing the reasons mentioned above.

Rajeev got all the more suspicious about the big number of alternative site applications as MUDA allots sites only after the layouts are fully developed with availability of civic amenities such as drinking water, roads, UGD system, park, power etc.

During inspection, Rajeev took photos and videographed the sites of allottees who are now seeking alternative sites and made a note of his observations in the corresponding files at MUDA Office.

Following the inspections, Rajeev is said to have directed the officials to bring only genuine applications before the MUDA Council Meeting and to dispose off all other applications at the official level itself by mentioning the reasons for rejection.

MUDA Secretary M.K. Savitha, Executive Engineers (EE) Panduranga and Satish, AEEs Ravindra, Narendra Babu and Bhaskar and other officials accompanied Rajeev during the inspection.