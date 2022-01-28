C.M. Ibrahim to quit Congress
C.M. Ibrahim to quit Congress

January 28, 2022

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader C.M. Ibrahim, who is considered close to former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, has hinted at quitting the Congress, a day after the Congress high command late on Wednesday announced that veteran Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad would be the Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council.

Ibrahim, one of the seniormost members of the Legislative Council, was eyeing the post of Opposition Leader, which fell vacant following the retirement of S.R.Patil.

Lashing out at the Congress and former CM Siddharamaiah after being denied the post, Ibrahim, speaking to presspersons here on Thursday said that his association with the Congress has ended and he would resign as an MLC.

Maintaining that he left JD(S) supremo  H.D. Deve Gowda for the sake  of Siddharamaiah years ago, Ibrahim said that Siddharamaiah should answer why he was not considered for the post.

Searching