City Professor is Fellow of Royal Society of Chemistry

January 28, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. S. Srikantaswamy, Coordinator, M. Tech in Materials Science, University of Mysore,  has been selected as a Fellow of the prestigious London-based Royal Society of Chemistry.

The Royal Society of Chemistry is one of the biggest and widely acknowledged global bodies in Chemical and Materials Science research, studies, innovations and discoveries.

Prof. Srikantaswamy has been selected for his outstanding contribution in the subject of Carbon Nanotypes and as well as his research in Materials Science and Environmental Science. He has carried out extensive studies in Carbon-based particles and other subjects such as Particle waste segregation, Chemical compositions in Materials, Photocatalycs, Biologicals,  Electrical and Optical fibres, Metal formations and constituents.

Prof. Srikantaswamy had served as a Guest Faculty of Japan’s Tokyo Institute of Technology and Research for two years. He has travelled extensively across the globe and has taken part in many international science events.

More than 160 research articles of his have been  published in International journals and he has many books on Materials and Environmental Sciences to his credit.

During his decades long career with the University of Mysore, he has guided 18 students for Ph.D and currently has 8 Research students under him, according to a press release.

