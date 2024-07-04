CA site was for education, not for veterinary hospital

July 4, 2024

Raghu Kautilya responds to MLC Manjegowda’s allegations of land grab; threatens legal action

Mysore/Mysuru: President of State BJP OBC Morcha, R. Raghu Kautilya, has responded to statements made by MLC C.N. Manjegowda, clarifying that his educational institution at Dattagalli is situated on a Civic Amenity (CA) site allocated by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

This allocation was specifically designated for an educational institution, contrary to Manjegowda’s assertion that it was intended for a veterinary hospital.

Raghu Kautilya clarified the circumstances surrounding the land granted by MUDA for the educational institution at Dattagalli and emphasised that the allocation of land was conducted in adherence to legal provisions and was not a violation of MUDA rules.

“The land granted by MUDA at Dattagalli pertains to the earlier land allocation for the institution at Bogadi and complies with the directives of the Karnataka High Court. The decision was endorsed by the MUDA Board to avoid potential contempt of Court proceedings,” Raghu Kautilya stated in a press release.

“The land (Civic Amenity site) that was allotted to the institution at Bogadi was granted to others and as rules stipulate that one acre of land is required to start a school, MUDA had offered an alternative site in place of the land at Bogadi. We did not ask for any particular land to be granted and as such, MUDA zeroed in on an existing school at Dattagalli and granted us space to construct our institution,” Raghu Kautilya clarified.

Addressing Manjegowda’s claims about political influence, Raghu Kautilya reiterated, “We did not seek preferential treatment or specific land allocation. MUDA identified an appropriate site in compliance with regulations, which was essential for initiating the school project. We have paid the full amount of CA site allocation to MUDA as per rules.”

“The land was rightfully allocated for educational purposes, not for a veterinary hospital and we have utilised it accordingly. Any allegations suggesting otherwise are baseless and unsubstantiated,” he said.

He pointed out that the MUDA Board had approved the CA site grant for educational purposes. Raghu Kautilya questioned why MLC Manjegowda, who was also present as a member of MUDA at the time of approval, did not oppose it then but is opposing it now.

“Over the past 35 years of my public life, I have maintained transparency and have been involved in establishing educational institutions for the past 20 years, steering the wheel of education forward without encroaching on parks or misusing any land provisions,” he noted.

Mentioning that he would take political retirement if any allegations of land grab are proven against him, Raghu Kautilya said, “Legal action will be taken against those who spread falsities against me and my educational institution.”