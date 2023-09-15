‘I am ready for any probe’

September 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MUDA Chairman H. V. Rajeev said that he is ready for any probe and assured all co-operation to the enquiry, as the Urban Development Department has sought a report from Mysuru DC over the allegations of large scale irregularities made against him (Rajeev) and several others by P. S. Nataraj retired Assistant Director (Town Planning), MUDA.

Addressing media persons at Patrakarthara Bhavana this morning, Rajeev who had served as MUDA Chairman (Aug. 2020 to July 2022) during BJP Government, said “Any decision taken at MUDA meeting was in compliance with the rules and regulations, without circumventing the law. No suo motu decisions were taken during my tenure in MUDA. All charges against me are baseless.”

Citing Land Acquisition Act 2013, he said “There is a provision to acquire land in mutual consent with land owners. Even in the cases of long-standing disputes regarding land acquisition, the decisions have been taken abiding by the Court orders.”

“If P.S. Nataraj (the complainant) can mention a particular case of irregularity, I am ready to undergo any probe. Let the guilty be punished,” he said.

On the allegation of misusing MUDA funds, Rajeev who outrightly denied the charges, said “The funds under various heads have been used for respective purposes, as MUDA is duty-bound to provide basic infrastructural facilities at its residential layouts.”