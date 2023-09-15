International Day of Democracy: Thousands read Preamble of the Constitution of India

September 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore University Oval Grounds, opposite Crawford Hall, was dotted with thousands of students from different educational institutions, Government staff and members of the public this morning as they took part in the reading of the Preamble of the Constitution of India, as part of the International Day of Democracy, which is celebrated across the globe on Sept. 15.

The State Cabinet at its meeting on June 15, 2023 had ordered to make reading of the Preamble of the Constitution mandatory in all Schools and Colleges of the State Government, aided, unaided and others, daily from Sept. 15, marking the International Day of Democracy.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra launched the programme by reading out the Preamble of the Constitution as the gathering joined him.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Tanveer Sait said that the Constitution of India is based on Basavanna’s concept of Anubhava Mantapa. Pointing out that the Preamble is the Spirit of the Constitution of India, Sait said that every student and citizen should read and understand the Preamble of the Constitution. He said it is important that every citizen follow the principles laid out in the Constitution.

MLA K. Harishgowda said that the Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to every citizen. Stressing on the need for everyone to follow the Constitution, he said that the younger generation should be aware of divisive forces that are out to subvert the Constitution.

University of Mysore’s Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Studies and Research Centre faculty Prof. Somashekar too spoke.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Acting Mayor Shivakumar, Acting Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur-Rahman Shariff, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri and other Government officials and staff were present.

The most attractive part of the programme was the formation of the three words in Kannada — ‘Bharatada Samvidhana Peethike’ — by school children standing in rectangle shape.

The word ‘Bharatada’ was on the left, ‘Samvidhana’ at the top and the word ‘Peethike’ on the right, while an ‘Ink Pen’ formation pointed towards the word ‘Samvidhana,’ which image was captured by a drone camera.

Contest

As part of reading the Preamble of the Indian Constitution, the Social Welfare Department, University of Mysore and Library Department, Manasagangothri, conducted essay contest on the Indian Constitution. Students from all streams participated. Mysore University Librarian Dr. P. Sarasvathy and others gave away prizes to the winners.