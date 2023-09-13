International Day of Democracy – ‘Read the Preamble of the Constitution’ programme in city on Sept.15: DC
International Day of Democracy – ‘Read the Preamble of the Constitution’ programme in city on Sept.15: DC

September 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of International Day of Democracy, the District Administration will be holding ‘Read the Preamble of the Constitution’ programme at the Oval Grounds at 10 am on Sept.15.

Addressing a preliminary meeting in this regard at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Siddarthanagar on Monday, DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will preside over the programme.

Directing the officials to make all necessary preparations for the programme in which nearly 5,000 people are expected to take part, the DC said that ‘Read the Preamble’ should be held simultaneously in all Government Departments at all levels, in all educational institutions and other public offices.

Pointing out that the State-level programme would be launched by the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru at 10 am on Sept.15, the DC said that more than 5,000 people including members of the public and students will participate.

Social Welfare Department Joint Director Rangegowda said that so far, more than a lakh people have registered to take part in the programme. Noting that the registration is still going on, he appealed the Associations and Organisations and members of the public to register in the Social Welfare Department website    https://thepreamble-swdkar.in.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur Rahman Shariff, Additional DC P. Shivaraju and others were present.

