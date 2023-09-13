Car tyre lifting cases: Three nabbed, 12 wheels worth Rs. 2.5 lakh recovered

September 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Kuvempunagar Police have busted the serial car tyres (with alloy wheel discs) lifting cases by arresting a gang of three youths on Sept.10.

The accused are identified as 24-year-old Siddiq, a driver and Shahrukh Khan, 25, a mechanic, both hailing from Ganjam in Srirangapatna and Saqlain Mushtaq, 24, a welder by profession and a resident of Kesare third stage in city.

Addressing media persons last evening, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh said, “By arresting the three accused, 12 wheels worth Rs. 2.56 lakh, a two-wheeler worth Rs. 80,000 and two two-wheelers used to commit the crime have been recovered from them.”

Following their arrest, two cases of tyre lifting registered at Kuvempunagar Police Station and one at Alanahalli Police Station have been solved, along with one case each of vehicle lifting case registered at Vijayanagar Police Station in Mysuru and HSR Layout Station in Bengaluru.

Kuvempunagar Inspector L. Arun, who had taken up the investigation of the case involving the theft of all the four wheels of a car parked in front of a house at University Layout, Dattagalli, cracked the case by arresting the trio.

It may be recalled that a series of car wheel theft cases had been reported in the city in June this year. On June 23, all the four wheels of a car owned by Kuberaswamy, resident of Thirumala Public School Road, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar had been stolen. Prior to that, two similar theft cases were reported from Lingambudhipalya, University Layout at Srirampura in Kuvempunagar Police Station limits on the intervening night of June 16 and June 17, where the wheels of a Maruti Swift Dzire VXI car parked in front of the house of a retired Professor and of a Maruti Baleno car had been lifted. In another case on June 19, the wheels of Mahindra XUV-300 belonging to Sinoj Kumar at Vijayanagar fourth stage, had been stolen. A detailed report about wheel lifting cases titled ‘Rise In Serial Car Tyre Thieving Across City’ was published in Star of Mysore on June 26 to create awareness among the public.