Jolly drive ends in mishap

September 13, 2023

Two youths injured, three electric poles damaged on Gaddige-Bogadi Road

Mysore/Mysuru: Two youths on a jolly drive in a car met with a road accident in the wee hours of yesterday, leaving them injured and damaging three electric poles on Gaddige-Bogadi Road on the outskirts of city.

Nischal, 19, a resident of Vijayanagar fourth stage in the city and his relative Raghav, 20, from Bengaluru are the injured, who have been admitted to a private hospital in Kuvempunagar here.

Nischal had gone on a jolly drive at around 3.45 am, along with Raghav who had come to city a day ago (the before the accident). They were driving at a reckless speed on Gaddige Road towards Bogadi, when the car rammed into three electric poles off the footpath, before coming to a screeching halt. The electric poles were severely damaged, with one of the poles falling underneath the car, due to the impact of the crash. As the power went off, the two escaped with minor injuries.

Kuvempunagar Traffic Sub-Inspector Madan and staff visited the spot.

As the air bags of the car opened soon after the crash, the two could survive the impact to the possible extent, Kuvempunagar Traffic Police said after conducting the spot mahazar.

The car has been totally mangled in the accident, with one of its wheels detached from the vehicle.

Following a complaint from the Officers of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited, Kuvempunagar Traffic Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Nischal and Raghav, on the charges of damaging public assets. Kuvempunagar Police have also seized the car besides launching an investigation.