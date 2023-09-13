People vie to own ‘branded items’ sold on footpath!
September 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Like a good old adage in Kannada- Jana Marulo Jatre Marulo, passersby vied with each other to own the look alike products of branded companies, in city yesterday.

Tens of people split in four groups occupying footpath spaces on the either side of Regional Institute of Education (RIE) building on Bogadi Road in city, offered to sell the headphones and wrist watches of reputed companies for a song.

The vendors who claimed to be hailing from Hubballi and Maharashtra with only a few of them speaking Kannada, with rest of them conversing in Hindi, were selling the electronic goods in the name of reputed brands such as Apple and Fastrack, but soon to correct that, they were selling the local versions (copy of the original).

The original price of Apple’s AirPods Pro, Wireless Bluetooth in-ear head phone is a whopping Rs. 26,300, but here it was sold at Rs. 700. To woo the customers, the vendors were telling ‘Fixed Rate, No discount.’

When asked a vendor whether it is original company product, the latter said with a grin ‘iPhone copy, local copy.’

When enquired about the genuineness of wrist watch, they dubbed it as ‘Fastrack company copy,’ which were available in various designs, colours and sold in the range of Rs. 200 to Rs. 300.

But the buyers didn’t have any qualms about the gimcrack goods being sold, but were busy haggling with the sellers to buy them.

