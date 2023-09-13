Govt. land worth crores of rupees reclaimed near Metagalli

September 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a major operation, the district officials on Tuesday reclaimed more than 1 acre of prime Government land worth about Rs. 20 crore along the Ring Road near Metagalli, after clearing the encroachment.

Based on numerous public complaints that the land which was acquired by the Government under the Urban Land Ceiling Act (ULCA), was being unauthorisedly used by some persons for monetary gains, the Kasaba Hobli Revenue Inspector had visited the spot and submitted a report to the DC mentioning that Metagalli residents T. Papegowda, T. Yalakkigowda, Santosh and others had been using the land for illegally storing and selling M. Sand, jelly stones and other construction materials in 1.17 acre of land along the Ring Road (Opposite GRS Fantasy Park) near Metagalli, coming under Survey No.62/3 of Metagalli village in Kasaba Hobli of Mysuru taluk.

Following the report, DC Dr. K.V. Rajendra had directed the his sub-ordinate officials for clearing the encroachment. Acting on the DC’s directions, AC K.R. Rakshith, Tahsildar B.N. Harish and other officials undertook an encroachment clearance drive yesterday and reclaimed the Government land acquired under ULCA, which is said to be worth Rs. 20 crore.

It is said that the persons who had encroached the said land, had not vacated the land despite several notices by the Revenue Department and other authorities and was using it for years for storing M. Sand and other construction materials, in clear violation of the ULC Act.

Revenue Inspector Raghavendra Nayak, Village Accountant Mahesh, Surveyor Suresh, Revenue Officers Nagesh Kumar, Girish and Bhaskar, MCC Zonal officers and staff were present. Metagalli Police led by Inspector Diwakar provided security during the clearance drive.