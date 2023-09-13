South Western Railway returns passenger’s left-behind luggage
News

South Western Railway returns passenger’s left-behind luggage

September 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a commendable act of prompt action and customer service, the South Western Railway (SWR) has returned the luggage of a passenger to its rightful owner, left behind in Train No. 20607, Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express.

The incident occurred when a passenger, identified as Rahul, filed a complaint through the Rail Madad helpline, reporting the inadvertent abandonment of his luggage while travelling from Chennai to Bengaluru.

Rahul had disembarked the train at Katpadi to make a quick purchase but couldn’t reboard in time, inadvertently leaving behind his luggage containing valuable electronic items and personal belongings.

Swiftly responding to Rahul’s complaint, the message was relayed immediately to the onboard Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) Jayakumar, along with the Duty Officer and Sub-Inspector/Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel stationed in Bengaluru, headed by Sathyanarayan. As the train approached Bengaluru, the Railway staff secured the left-behind luggage and stored it securely in the city.

The bag which contained electronic items with an estimated value of Rs. 4 lakh, was opened in the presence of the complainant. Subsequently, it was returned to Rahul, who expressed his gratitude, officially acknowledging the handover.

Sanjeev Kishore, the General Manager of South Western Railway, commended the exemplary actions of the Commercial and RPF staff in ensuring the safe return of the passenger’s belongings, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, Hubballi, Aneesh Hegde.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching