South Western Railway returns passenger’s left-behind luggage

September 13, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In a commendable act of prompt action and customer service, the South Western Railway (SWR) has returned the luggage of a passenger to its rightful owner, left behind in Train No. 20607, Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express.

The incident occurred when a passenger, identified as Rahul, filed a complaint through the Rail Madad helpline, reporting the inadvertent abandonment of his luggage while travelling from Chennai to Bengaluru.

Rahul had disembarked the train at Katpadi to make a quick purchase but couldn’t reboard in time, inadvertently leaving behind his luggage containing valuable electronic items and personal belongings.

Swiftly responding to Rahul’s complaint, the message was relayed immediately to the onboard Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) Jayakumar, along with the Duty Officer and Sub-Inspector/Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel stationed in Bengaluru, headed by Sathyanarayan. As the train approached Bengaluru, the Railway staff secured the left-behind luggage and stored it securely in the city.

The bag which contained electronic items with an estimated value of Rs. 4 lakh, was opened in the presence of the complainant. Subsequently, it was returned to Rahul, who expressed his gratitude, officially acknowledging the handover.

Sanjeev Kishore, the General Manager of South Western Railway, commended the exemplary actions of the Commercial and RPF staff in ensuring the safe return of the passenger’s belongings, according to the Chief Public Relations Officer of South Western Railway, Hubballi, Aneesh Hegde.