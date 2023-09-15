DC urges calm amid Nipah virus scare

September 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra has called upon the public not to panic in light of reported cases of Nipah virus in neighbouring Kerala but to exercise caution.

He made these remarks during a virtual meeting with District and taluk-level officers to discuss measures to control Nipah virus and address the declaration of drought. The meeting took place at the Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office yesterday.

The DC assured the public that check-posts have been set up at the Karnataka-Kerala borders in Nanjangud and Bavali in H.D. Kote taluk within the district. Travellers arriving from Kerala are being subjected to tests and awareness campaigns are being conducted to encourage them to undergo medical examinations in case of symptoms such as fever, headache and body ache.

He emphasised that there is no need for alarm among the public but advised caution, particularly if there are bat habitats near homes. Leftover fruits accessible to birds should not be consumed. The Health Department Officers have been instructed to raise awareness about the symptoms of Nipah virus and to take measures in response to the rising cases of dengue.

Direction to private doctors

In addition, Dr. Rajendra called upon doctors practising in private clinics to prominently display information about their qualifications and registration numbers. Officers were also tasked with inspecting scanning centres and implementing measures to reduce maternal and child mortality rates.

ASHA and Anganwadi workers were directed to identify pregnant women in rural areas and inform them about Government facilities and available health benefits.

The Taluk Health Officers (THOs) were urged to prioritise the distribution of Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (ABAK) cards. These cards can be obtained at Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Grama One Centres and Gram Panchayats. Of the Rs. 26 lakh enrolment target set for the district, six lakh people have already enrolled. Those Grama One Centres with low enrolment rates will receive notices as a warning.

Drought and drinking water

Furthermore, DC Dr. Rajendra emphasised giving priority to the families of farmers who have committed suicide, with instructions to issue cards within one week. Except for K.R. Nagar taluk, all other taluks in the district have been declared drought-hit.

Tahsildars and Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers have been tasked with monitoring water levels in villages and private borewells, ensuring that there are no issues related to drinking water.

The meeting also addressed the availability of fodder for livestock, with the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services Department officers responsible for distributing seeds for cattle feed cultivation. To prevent farmers migrating, employment opportunities will be provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, along with financial assistance.

Finally, Dr. Rajendra stressed on the importance of cleaning overhead water tanks at least twice a year to ensure the availability of clean drinking water.

Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri underscored the need to address drinking water issues within 24 hours.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. P.C. Kumaraswamy asked anyone experiencing fever and body aches to undergo test at hospitals. The meeting was attended by officers from various Departments concerned.