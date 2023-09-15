Nipah in Kerala, high alert in border

September 15, 2023

Thermal screening must for those entering Karnataka from Kerala through Bavali check-post in H.D. Kote taluk

Mysore/Mysuru: High alert has been sounded at H.D. Kote taluk that forms Karnataka-Kerala border in the district, following the spread of Nipah virus at Wayanad and Kozhikode in Kerala. As a precautionary measure, those entering the State from Kerala are subjected to thermal screening.

Nipah virus has already claimed two lives, with the infection confirmed among five persons including a health worker in Kerala. Following this, awareness is being created at 13 villages including the tribal hamlets in the border at H.D. Kote taluk.

Inter-State travellers and tourists entering Karnataka from Kerala are undergoing thermal screening, with a team of health staff from H.D. Kote taluk, Forest and Police personnel and ASHA worker deputed at Bavali check-post. All vehicles towards Mysuru are being intercepted at the border and if any of the travellers are found with symptoms of fever, they are being sent back, besides recording their travel history and address.

Nipah virus spreads either directly through bats or indirectly by consuming left over fruits partly eaten by bats, which are consumed by other animals. It spreads to other animals through excreta, urine, saliva and blood of infected animals. Even if the humans consume the fruits partly eaten by bats, they will be infected by Nipah virus and spreads to others through their excreta, urine, saliva and blood.

A team of Officers led by H.D. Kote Tahsildar Sannaramappa, including Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. T. Ravikumar and other Officers, visited Bavali check-post at the border of H.D. Kote taluk in the district yesterday and inspected the measures in place.

Tahsildar Sannaramappa said “No cases of Nipah virus are reported in the district and hence there is no need for the people to panic. However, precautions should be taken by adhering to the guidelines of Health and Family Welfare Department.”

Explaining the safety measures, THO Dr. Ravikumar said “People shouldn’t eat fruits partly eaten by animals and birds and desist consumption of sendhi (country liquor) and neera which are tapped from the habitats of bats. Before eating fruits and dry fruits, they should be cleansed. Direct contact with sick pigs and animals should be avoided and cover open wells with mesh to check entry of bats. The hands should be kept clean.”

D.B. Kuppe RFO Madhu, Dy. Tahsildar Tanuraj, Medical Officer Dr. Varsha, Health Inspector Chandru, Raviraj, Ashok and Krishna, Revenue Inspector Govindaraju, Village Accountant Ghouse Mohiddin, Somesh of Police Department, Forest Department’s Prakash Jadhav, ASHA workers were present.