Three held for assaulting and robbing Cop on Mysuru-Hunsur Highway

September 15, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Yelwal Police have arrested three persons for robbing a Policeman and decamping with his mobile phone and a bag containing documents, after waylaying his car on Mysuru-Hunsur Highway.

Those arrested are Kaverappa, Nishanth and Amrutesh, all residents of Hootagalli.

Police have recovered the mobile phone and the bag, besides seizing two scooters used for the crime. The accused were produced before a Magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody.

On Sept. 9 at about 11.30 pm, 40-year-old K.B. Veerabhadra, attached to a Police Station in city, was driving his friend’s Maruti Alto 800 car from city towards Yelwal on some work. When Veerabhadra was proceeding near Yelwal Government Hospital, the three accused waylaid the car, dragged Veerabhadra out of the car and assaulted him. They broke the glass panes of the car and decamped with OnePlus mobile phone worth Rs. 45,000 and the bag containing documents. Veerabhadra had lodged a complaint with Yelwal Police, who had registered a case.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Seema Latkar, Additional SP Dr. B. N. Nandini and Mysuru Rural Sub-Division Dy.SP Sumeet guided Mysuru Rural Circle Inspector G.S. Swarna, Yelwal Sub-Inspector M. Manjunath Nayaka, ASI H.E. Siddaveerappa, Ningarajegowda, B.K. Rajegowda, R. Dileep, Prakash and Abhishek in cracking the case.