Dispel myths disseminated about cardiology through social media

August 28, 2023

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra inaugurates 25th anniversary of Cardiological Society of India

Mysore/Mysuru: The Cardiological Society of India (CSI), Mysuru, celebrated its 25th anniversary last evening at Cauvery Hall in Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) premises in city. The event was marked by felicitation of senior doctors, former Presidents and founding members of the Society.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra inaugurated the anniversary celebrations and Mysuru CSI Secretary, Dr. S. Hema delivered the keynote address.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘WhatsApp University’ has become a notorious source of misinformation, particularly in the field of cardiology, causing widespread confusion and panic,” DC Dr. Rajendra said.

“This misinformation has resulted in heightened anxiety among young individuals. The situation is compounded by the notion that even minor discomfort might signify a serious health problem, leading to unnecessary stress for both the youth and medical professionals,” he added.

He stressed the importance of countering these misconceptions and misinformation about cardiology. The DC emphasised the need for increased awareness and urged for the dissemination of accurate information regarding recent research developments in the field, especially post COVID-19.

The Deputy Commissioner praised the services of CSI to the general public, highlighting their crucial role in countering prevalent health-related myths that often spread rapidly through social media.

“These misinformation campaigns have a particularly adverse impact on individuals who are physically active, as well as on the younger population. The role of CSI in dispelling these myths and providing public education has become more critical than ever,” he noted.

Therefore, CSI and its members possess the potential to significantly impact the public by disseminating accurate scientific information. This effort can contribute immensely to enabling individuals to enhance the quality of their lives and add more healthy years through well-informed choices.

As part of the event, talks on ‘Diabetes and Microvascular Dysfunction,’ ‘TV- How should I watch it,’ ‘Menopause and The Heart,’ ‘Advanced Heart Failure’ and twin sessions on ‘Resistant Hypertension’ and ‘Renal Artery Stenosis: When to intervene­ — a case-based talk’ were held.

Senior cardiologists including Dr. Vivek Jawali of Fortis Bengaluru, CSI Karnataka President Dr. B.K. Mahala, Executive Committee Member Dr. T.H. Natesh, Dr. C.D. Srinivasmurthy, Dr. Balakrishnachar, B. Lakshminarayan, Dr. Haridas Upadhyaya, Dr. M.A. Shekar, Dr. T.R. Raghu and others were present.