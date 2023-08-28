Cauvery Art Gallery lacks visitor flow

August 28, 2023

Gallery was inaugurated during Dasara-2022 at Dasara Exhibition Grounds

Mysore/Mysuru: The ambitious Cauvery Art Gallery, located at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds in the city, was established with the intent of allowing visitors to explore the genesis of the revered river. However, it appears to have fallen victim to apathy, as foot traffic remains disappointingly low. The lack of sufficient information available to visitors and tourists about the gallery is the main factor contributing to this situation. As a result, there is a pressing need for renewed efforts to promote awareness of the gallery’s existence.

Situated within the Karanji Building, the gallery spans an impressive 19,000 square feet and was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs. 3.5 crore. It was inaugurated during the Dasara-2022 festival to raise awareness among visitors and tourists about the significance of the river after which it is named, as well as the various tourist attractions within the Cauvery basin.

The gallery’s main objective is to present this information in a scientific and informative manner. The ground floor of the gallery provides comprehensive information about the river itself, while the interior sections delve into the river’s origins at Talacauvery and its journey to the sea at Poompuhar in Tamil Nadu. The gallery also features a map of the river, highlighting important tourist spots and cultural details.

In contrast to other attractions that are only accessible during the Dasara festival, the Cauvery Art Gallery remains open year-round. Nevertheless, it struggles to attract adequate visitors.

The creation of the gallery was a collaborative effort involving the Karnataka Tourism Department, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA), National Academy of Sciences India (NASI) and the National Council of Science Museums.

Drawing inspiration from successful projects like the Ganga Gallery in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh and the Brahmaputra Gallery in Guwahati, Assam, both of which were established by NASI, a proposal was submitted by the then Chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission, Prof. K. Kasturirangan, to the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Subsequently, the Cauvery Gallery was developed with NASI’s guidance.

The gallery serves as an educational platform for school and college students, enabling them to trace the evolution of the Cauvery River and its confluence through scientific presentations. A dedicated room has been designed for viewing a 3D documentary about the river.

Visitors only during Dasara

The Cauvery Art Gallery remains open throughout the year, yet the majority of visitors tend to come during the Dasara festival. We have reached out to the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) with a request to organise visits for school students, aiming to broaden their knowledge by exposing them to this facility. The entry fee is Rs. 5 for children and Rs. 25 for adults. — Rajesh G. Gowda, Chief Executive Officer, Karnataka Exhibition Authority