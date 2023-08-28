24 skywalks worth Rs. 46 crore planned along Expressway

August 28, 2023

NHAI prepares Detailed Project Report; walkways designed without disrupting easy passing of vehicles

Mysore/Mysuru: Learning lessons from a series of accidents reported on the Access-Controlled Mysuru – Bengaluru Expressway ever since it was opened to traffic in March 2023, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is taking corrective measures to prevent recurrence of accidents.

In all, 24 skywalks are planned to be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 46 crore on 118-km Expressway to facilitate hassle free movement of the villagers on either side, connecting the villages on the Highway.

Following the construction of the Expressway, access between villages on either side is cut off. In some cases, the villagers are deprived of connectivity to their agricultural lands. However, the villagers had found shortcuts making their own way, by cutting iron meshes of the service road on the Expressway, which sometimes ended up in fatal accidents with the villagers knocked down by speeding vehicles.

Several villagers had vented their anguish for not building the skywalks during the construction of the Expressway. They had also alleged that the Expressway was unscientifically built in a hasty manner, spending several crores of rupees. Even ADGP (Traffic and Road Safety) Alok Kumar, during his inspection visit had made a similar observation about the Expressway built in an unscientific way.

Following this, Police Officers conducted an inspection before recommending NHAI to build skywalks for the ease of pedestrians. Late but not never, NHAI which has woken up to the situation after a series of accidents has initiated the process to build 24 skywalks by identifying the suitable spots.

Taking into cognisance those spots which has more villages in the vicinity, the skywalks will be built at Kalastavadi and Siddalingapura in Mysuru taluk, Siddapura in Nagamangala taluk, Ganangooru and Gowdahalli in Srirangapatna taluk, Gejjalagere in Maddur taluk, B. Gowdagere, Rudrakshipura and Hosadoddi in Maddur taluk, Madapura in K.R. Pet taluk, Kallugopahalli and Hulthar in Ramanagara taluk, Kanaminike in Bangalore South Taluk to name a few junctions.

The NHAI has already prepared a blueprint for Foot Overbridge (FOB)-type skywalk, besides readying the Detailed Project Report (DPR). It is aimed to complete the works within a timeframe of one year.

The contract will be handed over under the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) Model, under which the contractor should take care of maintenance too. The model of skywalks is designed in such a way that though it would be built using concrete and metal, it won’t come in the way of easy passing of vehicles beneath. The skywalk will be 63-feet tall from ground level and 10-feet wide.