Four of a family found dead under mysterious circumstances

August 28, 2023

Decomposed bodies found in rented house at Chamundipuram

Family had moved into the house just three months ago

Mysore/Mysuru: Four members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances and their bodies were found in a decomposed state at a house on the 3rd Cross of the 1st Main Road in Chamundipuram here.

The deceased are APMC vegetable trader Mahadevaswamy (48), his wife Anitha (38), daughters Chandrakala (17) and Dhanalakshmi (15). While the body of Chandrakala was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the hall, the body of Anitha was found on a chair, Mahadevaswamy’s body on the floor and the body of Dhanalakshmi was found in a room. It is learnt that they had died 2 to 3 days ago.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) M. Muthuraj (Law and Order) and S. Jahnavi (Crime and Traffic), K.R. Sub-Division ACP Gangadharaswamy, K.R. Inspector Nagegowda and staff, conducted preliminary investigation. Later Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) personnel and Fingerprint experts visited the spot and have collected samples from the house.

K.R. Police, who registered a case, shifted the bodies to MMC&RI mortuary for post-mortem.

File photo of Mahadevaswamy and his family.

How the incident came to light?

Mahadevaswamy and his family had moved into the rented house just three months ago and hence they were not known much to the neighbours.

The neighbours, who got foul smell on Sunday morning, thought that an animal might have died. But when the smell grew stronger in the afternoon, the neighbours called Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) number 112 and provided information.

Soon, Police personnel, who came to the spot, tried to locate the spot from where the foul smell was emanating and when they looked inside the house of Mahadevaswamy through the window, they found a body hanging, following which Inspector Nagegowda and staff rushed to the spot.

City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh too had rushed to the spot by then. The Police found the front door locked from inside and went to the rear portion of the house where they found the door not locked and entered the house only to find four decomposed bodies inside.

Son of Somappa of Baradanapura village, Jayapura hobli in Mysuru taluk, Mahadevaswamy was staying at a rented room in Mysuru since several years. After marrying Anitha, a native of Hunsur taluk, Mahadevaswamy had taken a house on rent and was staying with his wife and children.

Meanwhile, Anitha’s relative Kempananjappa said that Mahadevaswamy was staying in a rented room at Vidyanagar and he had got him (Mahadevaswamy) married to Anitha, who was the daughter of his (Kempananjappa) relative.

He further said that he had initially got a house on lease for Mahadevaswamy and later their contact gradually decreased. “Mahadevaswamy had changed three to four houses. Though I pass on this road frequently, I did not know that Mahadevaswamy was staying here. All I knew he (Mahadevaswamy) was a vegetable agent at APMC. I got the tragic information only after I got a call from my place,” Kempananjappa added.

Another relative said that Mahadevaswamy was not coming to his native place nor was he taking part in any functions. “He used to speak very politely whenever we met but we were not in frequent touch with each other,” the relative added.

Post-mortem was conducted this morning and the bodies were handed over to the relatives.

Public called ERSS number 112 and informed that foul smell was emanating from a house on the 3rd Cross of 1st Main Road in Chamundipuram belonging to Narayana, who had given it on rent. Immediately, ‘112’ personnel rushed to the spot and when they peeped through the window, they saw a body hanging and immediately informed the jurisdictional K.R. Police Station. When K.R. Inspector and we reached the house, we found the front door locked from inside. The back door was not locked and we entered through it only to find the bodies of Mahadevaswamy, his wife and two daughters. It looked like they had died about two to three days back. The reason for their death would be known only after receiving the FSL report. FSL team have inspected the spot and the Police are investigating. — B. Ramesh, City Police Commissioner