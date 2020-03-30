Four supermarket staff in Mysuru arrested for denying entry to Naga youths

March 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Krishnaraja Police have arrested four employees of a supermarket in Chamundipuram for denying entry to Nagaland youths to the supermarket, harassing them and refusing foods grains on the evening of Mar. 28.

The arrested employees are 32-year-old Manjunath, a Customer Service Associate, 30-year-old Naveen, an IT Maintenance staff, 26-year-old Avinash, Manager and 30-year-old Revanna, staff of the supermarket.

On March 28 at 6 pm, two Nagaland youths had gone to the outlet and were waiting in the queue, when the accused denied entry to them. They discriminated them on racial grounds and sent them back without groceries.

The Police, after going through the CCTV footages of cameras installed at the supermarket, the incident was confirmed and based on the instructions from City Crime Branch (CCB) ACP, KR Police arrested the four and have registered a case against them under IPC Sections 153 A(1) (B), 341, 188, 268 and R/w- 290.

Meanwhile, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha in his tweet yesterday said “Just got a call from Meghalaya CM and a dear friend @SangmaConrad. Sir, regarding the unfortunate incident that took place in Mysuru, I apologised to him and for north east brothers, on behalf of Mysureans. All four guys are arrested. Thank you.”