You are exposing children to virus: Mysuru Police
COVID-19, News

You are exposing children to virus: Mysuru Police

March 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: PM Modi has announced nationwide lockdown till Apr. 14 due to widespread of Coronavirus in the country. However, many people in Mysuru are still roaming shamelessly on the roads unnecessarily.

In an effort to convince such persons, Devaraja Police have been stopping two-wheeler riders in K.R. Circle and pleaded them with folded hands. Police requested them not to step out of their house during the lockdown period.

A person who was riding on his vehicle with his children on the back seat was stopped and advised about the consequences. When that person said that he could not handle his small children at home and so was giving them a vehicle ride, Policemen took him to task. “You either leave your children here or go and stay at home. You are not only riding on the streets during lockdown period unnecessarily, but also exposing your children,” police said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching