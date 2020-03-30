You are exposing children to virus: Mysuru Police

March 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: PM Modi has announced nationwide lockdown till Apr. 14 due to widespread of Coronavirus in the country. However, many people in Mysuru are still roaming shamelessly on the roads unnecessarily.

In an effort to convince such persons, Devaraja Police have been stopping two-wheeler riders in K.R. Circle and pleaded them with folded hands. Police requested them not to step out of their house during the lockdown period.

A person who was riding on his vehicle with his children on the back seat was stopped and advised about the consequences. When that person said that he could not handle his small children at home and so was giving them a vehicle ride, Policemen took him to task. “You either leave your children here or go and stay at home. You are not only riding on the streets during lockdown period unnecessarily, but also exposing your children,” police said.