Don’t close hostels, PGs: Govt. tells educational institutions

March 30, 2020

Bengaluru: In a bid to help students staying in hostels who are unable to go back to their respective places, The State Government has issued a circular asking those running students and working women hostels and Paying Guest (PG) accommodations not to close the hostels and PGs.

The circular states that following 21 days lockdown in the State due to COVID–19 pandemic, many educational institutions have closed down their hostels and have sent the students to their native places.

While many have left to their respective places, some students, unable to go back, have stayed back as the State and District borders are closed and are facing problems for food, which has come to the notice of the Government. 

Similarly, many working professionals staying in hostels have been asked to vacate, hence the State Government has instructed those running students’ hostels, working women hostels and PG accommodations not to vacate the hostel inmates but take care of their food and maintain cleanliness of the hostels, according to a circular issued by T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka.

