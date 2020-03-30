Nanjangud infected person had no foreign travel history

March 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The person who has been infected by the killer Coronavirus had no history of foreign travel.

“The first positive case of the deadly virus from Nanjangud was detected in a man employed at Jubilant Factory. He has no history of foreign travel and the district health officials are trying to locate his source of infection. Even the State Health team is providing its support for this. Five other employees test results have also tested positive and all of them are being quarantined at the Hospital. The public need not panic since all the employees have been strictly kept under home quarantine. If at all any of them test positive, they will be quarantined at hospitals,” said Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.

Quarantine arrangements

As per the orders of the Government, those affected with the virus will be quarantined. Those under home quarantine should strictly stay inside their houses, failing which they will be quarantined by the District administration at Hospitals and the others in the family at home, who are healthy, will be shifted to Hostels, Community Halls and other such places and placed under further quarantine too.

“As of now, 2,476 people are under strict observation in Mysuru, out of which 766 people have successfully completed 14-day home quarantine period. The remaining 1,702 are still under home quarantine and eight people who have tested positive are under quarantine in the Hospital,” the DC clarified.

14-high risk families identified

The district administration has identified 14 high risk families in Nanjangud. Fire and emergency services personnel are spraying disinfectants at several localities in Nanjangud that has been declared as a red zone. It has become a new epicentre in south Karnataka.

The district police who are closely monitoring the situation at Nanjangud have decided to quarantine all the 1,443 employees of the pharmaceutical factory where alone 10 employees have tested positive for Coronavirus.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth said, “All the 1,372 employees will be put under home quarantine. So far over 900 employees have been put under home quarantine”. To ensure that they remain at home, beat constables have been deputed for physical observation, besides keeping in touch with them over phone. They will be monitored over phone from Deputy Commissioner’s office too, said the SP.

Single entry and exit point

Barring a single entry and exit point at Nanjangud town, all other entry and exit points have been closed. The single entry point is being manned by the police, said SP. To check unnecessary movement of people, 220 vehicles have been seized and will be not released for a certain period of time, SP said.

“No one needs to panic in this situation. Other than vehicles carrying essential commodities, we will not allow any other traffic to move in and out of the Nanjangud town,” he said. “Only whole sale transactions are allowed in APMC yard in Bandipalya. We will seize any two-wheeler coming to APMC yard for buying goods at retail prices,” Ryshyanth added.