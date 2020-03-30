Nanjangud is a ‘Cluster Case’: Mysuru DC

March 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: “With 10 cases of Coronavirus confirmed from Nanjangud, the temple town has been identified as ‘Cluster Case’ as per the guidelines of Central Containment Plan and the whole town is under strict vigil,” said Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.

Addressing reporters, the DC said, “10 employees of Jubilant Generics Ltd. have tested positive for Corona and since all of them are from one single area, as per the Central Containment guidelines, it has been identified as a ‘Cluster Case’. Except for essential services like milk, vegetables, medicines and medical emergency vehicles, all other vehicular movements are completely banned. Even roads connecting Nanjangud with other towns and to the district has been closed down.”

The DC further said that even essential goods vehicles and medical emergency vehicles are using a single window system and one designated road to avoid further outbreak. Public are not allowed to come out of their houses and the administration is ensuring a total lockdown.

Strict action against those spreading false news

“People creating panic by spreading fake news through WhatsApp, Facebook or any other social platform by using their neighbours’ addresses or making fake videos about Corona spread will be dealt severely by Law. Such people are already being kept under a tight vigil by the Cyber Police and action will be initiated against them if need be,” the DC has warned.