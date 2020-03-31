Two more positive cases take total to 14 in Mysuru; State records 98

March 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in Mysuru taking the total of positive cases to 14. Of the total positive cases, 12 are from Nanjangud alone.

“P95 and P96 are declared positive in Mysuru. They are contacts of P52 from Jubilant Generics in Nanjangud. Contact tracing and quarantining them is underway. The patients are stable and in the COVID hospital,” said a communique from Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar.

The daily media bulletin released by the DC yesterday said total number of persons observed till date stands at 2534. Total number of persons isolated in home for 14 days are 1701. Total number of persons isolated in hospital are 12 and total number of persons who have completed 14 days isolation are 821. In all, total samples tested stands at 95 and 83 samples found negative.

Meanwhile, seven new positive cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of affected in the state to 98. “Till date 98 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed; this includes 3 deaths and 6 discharges,” the Health Department said in a media bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Commissionerate, Health & Family Welfare Services has instructed all the private hospitals to mandatorily report all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases admitted under them to the District Surveillance Officer.

The Commissionerate has given recommendations for empiric use of Hydroxychloroquine tablets for prophylaxis of SARS-CoV-2 and has instructed all the Deputy Commissioners to ensure that the health workers are provided with Hydoxychloroquine tablets.

All cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness should be referred to district level hospital or medical college with ICU facility for clinical management. Sample may be taken for COVID-19 testing as per revised sample collection protocols.